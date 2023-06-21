Ranveer Singh is the most energetic actor in Bollywood, and there’s no denying that. From his fans to colleagues to friends, everyone in the industry would agree with this, and the actor is currently making headlines for the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. And do y’all remember the time Ranveer confessed to stealing his mother’s diamond stud earrings at Karan’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, well we think it’s the same pair he’s wearing in the RURKPH teaser. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Last year, Ranveer appeared on KWK and asked if diamonds are a girl’s best friend and told the host Karan, “Not at all! Though I whacked these off my mummy. But like a good son, I bought her bigger ones.”

Karan Johar then revealed how his mother Hiroo Johar loved Ranveer Singh’s gesture towards his mother and him to buy her diamond earrings too and added, “Sindhis love their diamonds, I wanna tell you dude.”

Ranveer Singh agreed and added, “My mumma, I got her bigger ones than these and I was like ‘Mumma they are obnoxious, they look like your lobes are being tortured.’ She was like ‘thanks, I was going for that’.”

Now did y’all see the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s teaser? We certainly did and noticed his big diamond stud earrings; take a look below:

Ranveer Singh indeed loves his Sindhi diamond earrings, and the teaser is proof of the same!

