Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Roy was the talk of the town for the last few days. Karan, the grandson of Dharmendra & Drisha, the great grand-daughter of Bimal Roy, tied the knot in the family’s presence and later through a grand reception for the who’s who of Bollywood. And interestingly the reception saw huge names from the film world barring a few.

These few names include Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. In the pictures doing rounds on social media, Sunny Deol can be seen posing the greatest superstars of today’s time, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. But the third Khan is missing from the pictures. This has again resurfaced the age-old cold-war between the actors.

It is not an unknown story about what happened on the sets of Darr. It is also not an unknown story that Sunny Deol was so angry with the treatment he was given by Yash Chopra that he tore the pockets of his pants with his fist anger. (Exaggeration – Yes. But did it happen? Yes) Sunny Deol himself, in an interview, confessed to the same. Scroll down to read what happened.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sunny Deol said, “If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called Darr. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing.”

The Gadar actor, in the same interview, also said, “I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his word. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.” He in many of his interviews clarified that Yash Chopra offered Darr to him but never gave him the full script and he never got to know that the villain is glorified in the film more than the hero. This broke his trust, and he vowed not to work with Yashraj Films ever again.

In one of his interviews, he maintained that he made his distance from the Industry and thus he did not get a chance to meet Shah Rukh Khan very often. As such, there is no war. However, the two actors rarely or never clicked together after Darr.

Now coming to Sunny’s namesake Ajay Devgn. (Sunny Deol was Ajay Deol before entering the industry.) Sunny badly wanted to make a film on Bhagat Singh and Devgn collaborated on the same subject with Rajkumar Santoshi. Prior to Ajay, Santoshi and Sunny were friends, but he does not know what happened after that. He tried to reason out that two films on the same subject won’t work but Santoshi and Ajay Devgn went ahead with The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. And the two have had a fallout ever since!

So, even if Ajay Devgn does not like to attend parties and get clicked, assuming that he was not invited/present at the party is not too much not like to attend parties and get clicked, it is not too much to assume that he was not invited/present at the party. The other A-listers who were nowhere seen were Akshay Kumar (for obvious reasons after Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol’s photos from a private meeting leaked), and Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor. Kareena was friends with Bobby Deol until her infamous slap incident with Bobby’s wife, Tanya Deol happened during the shoot of their film Ajnabee.

The internet was quick to notice the missing actors from Karan Deol and Drisha Roy’s wedding reception and connected the dots to Sunny Deol’s 7 Bobby Deol’s so-called fall-outs with these stars.

