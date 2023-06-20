Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who, in the 2000s, still lived in the 90s era of gossip and rivalries. She had fights, catfights, abuses, hurls, shaming, calling out, and even slaps to her episodes. There could be an altogether elaborate gossip column on Bebo and her feuds which mostly went public since the actress did not bother about them much.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was once allegedly slapped by Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol on the sets of their film Ajnabee. However, the slap part might be an exaggeration since none of the parties ever confirmed it. However, both parties addressed the feud.

Let us start with the reason for the fight first. It was none other than Bipasha Basu. Bips had just started in the industry, and she was a newcomer. Considering her as an outsider who might be lost in their world, Tanya Deol decided to support her. She helped Bipasha with her outfits for Ajnabee. This did not go down well with Kareena Kapoor’s mom Babita who schooled Tanya on the same.

The Deol wife did not understand the reason for the outburst and gave it back to Babita. Kareena was a year old in the industry then and even she did not like Tanya helping Bipasha Basu. Whether the slap episode happened or not, no one confirms it. However, later in an interview, Bebo admitted not liking Tanya.

In an interview with Filmfare, she said, “Actually, there was a problem with his (Bobby Deol) wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother. And I didn’t like that.” She even confirmed that she did not have a problem with Bobby saying, “I don’t deny a problem with Bobby’s wife. But I’m sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There’s no negativity from my end.”

In the same interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan further took a jibe at Bipasha Basu and said, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? “I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination.”

Later, even Karan Johar tried to dig into Bobby Deol’s reaction to the fight in his show Koffee with Karan, where the actor just laughed at it and was clueless about why it happened, whatever happened. However, even Karan confirmed that whatever happened did happen!

Later Kareena Kapoor took her sweet revenge when she did not work with Bobby Deol in Jab We Met, which was earlier titled Geet, with the Barsaat actor as the lead. Deol eagerly wanted to do the film and told Imtiaz Ali the same, but when Kareena got on board, Bobby Deol was surprisingly replaced with Shahid Kapoor.

