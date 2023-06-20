Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is currently dominating the headlines across the country and how. Directed by Om Raut, the film is getting massively trolled for its VFX and dialogues, which three-time National Award winner Manoj Muntashir pens. On to the series of new events, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has lashed out at the portrayal of Saif’s ‘Raavan’ in the film; scroll below to read the scoop.

The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, and the makers have been bashed for using insulting language towards Hindu gods and deities. Now talking about Mukesh’s recent video on YouTube, this isn’t the first time that he has lashed out at Bollywood but often bashes actors on his channel.

In the new video, Mukesh Khanna says, “Raavan may be scary, but how can look like Chandrakanta’s Shivdutt – vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how can someone imagine and design Raavan in this manner. I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he’ll make the character humourous. I had said then as well – ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic, apne dharam me kar ke dikhao. Sir katne lagenge (you will be beheaded)’. The fact is, not much changed in Raavan’s look and the makers even tried to make him do comedy.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai (Couldn’t Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler).”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has given security to dialogues writer Manoj Muntashir after receiving massive backlash from fans on Adipurush’s offensive dialogues.

What are your thoughts on Mukesh Khanna lashing out at Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan portrayal in the film? Tell us in the space below.

