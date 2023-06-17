Controversies around Adipurush don’t seem to die down anytime soon. The film that’s been mired in controversies ever since its first trailer was launched. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in the key roles, it’s been at receiving end ever since the film hit the theatres. Apart from the actor, the film is being called out for the usage of ‘tapori’ dialogues in the film. Now netizens have been bashing the writer as he tried to defend his writing on national Television.

Recently, writer Manoj Muntashir was asked about the controversies surrounding the film and if such dialogues were written to connect with the larger audience. Reacting to the same, the writer said it wasn’t an error. He told Republic TV, “A very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.”

Soon after Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir’s interview surfaced on the web, netizens bashed him for defending his writing instead of apologizing. Reacting to his statement, a user wrote, “Instead of apologizing for the insensitive writing in the Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir says he has deliberately & intentionally written such dialogues. There is no shame he has for defaming our Gods.”

While another said, “Making simple doesn’t mean that you will change the personality of Shree Hanuman. You are insulting the Hindu culture.” “Shameless Manoj. Lost all respect for him,” wrote the third one.

A fourth one said, “Besharm @manojmuntashir, maafi ki jagah justify kar raha hai.” A sixth one wrote, “Teen lallad log….pata hai nahi literature kya hota hai…just trying to cash on in the sentiment prevailing in the country. Watch the video below:

Manoj Muntashir admits he knowingly and intentionally wrote such Tapori-type blasphemous dialogues for Adipurush. He should have apologised to Hindus for hurting their sentiments instead of defending himself shamelessly. pic.twitter.com/TkFf0QLrAm — BALA (@erbmjha) June 17, 2023

For the unversed, Lord Hanuman is heard saying in Adipurush, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Manoj Muntashir being trolled for his comments on the usage of ‘tapori’ language in Adipurush? Do let us know.

