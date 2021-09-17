Advertisement

Sita – The Incarnation has been in the news for several reasons. The first and the foremost was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name attached with the project and her rumoured fee hike. Before Kareena, it was learnt that even Deepika Padukone was approached for the role. Contrary to all such reports, it’s Kangana Ranaut eventually coming on board.

A couple of days ago, Kangana shared the first poster of Sita – The Incarnation, officially claiming her part in the magnum opus. Now, one of the screenplay writers, Manoj Muntashir, has refuted the reports that initially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone were approached for the titular role.

During an interview with Free Press Journal, Manoj Muntashir said, “I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days.”

Manoj further explained how Kangana perfectly fit the bill. “She believes in the character of Sita. Few people are naturally inclined towards that zone. With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita…Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism-Sita should be a role model,” the screenplay writer and lyricist said.

Sita – The Incarnation will be helmed by Alaukik Desai, who is also one of the screenplay writers along with KV Vijayendra Prasad and Manoj Muntashir.

