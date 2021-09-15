Advertisement

After Simmba, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are now collaborating for a film titled Cirkus. His wife Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance as Meenamma from Chennai Express. Now the latest report reveals that another star’s cameo appearance is also on cards.

Rohit Shetty’s film is a take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play was previously adapted in Hindi cinema, perhaps most famously by Gulzar in the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Angoor. The film went on floors a few weeks ago and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa.

Now Bollywood Hungama report reveals that Rohit Shetty’s favorite actor Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. A source said, “The makers are yet to shoot for one brief schedule of the film in Ooty and it is expected to take place in the next two months. Rohit is planning to shoot a song on a grand scale in Ooty and that’s not all, he also wants his lucky charm, Ajay Devgn to make a guest appearance in this song.”

The report also reveals that the Cirkus team’s initial plan was to shoot the scene in June but Devgn’s jam-packed date diaries delayed the schedule. Now the team is looking to shoot by the month of November. The source added, “It’s a work in progress and if everything goes as planned and the dates of actors come together, Ajay will make a dashing cameo in Cirkus.”

While Ranveer Singh will be playing a double role in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus, a huge star cast is expected to join the film. Reportedly, the film will also have Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

