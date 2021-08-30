Advertisement

The moment that every Prabhas fan has been waiting for is finally here! The Pan India star’s big canvas, romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year.

Further adding to the excitement, the poster of the highly anticipated film unveiled latest poster today on the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami and was nothing short of spectacular. With Prabhas looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown, the poster looks straight out of a fairytale; giving fans a glimpse of everything that’s in store for them.

Advertisement

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970’s. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects and will see Prabhas and Pooja in never-seen-before avatars.

Says director Radha Krishna Kumar, “We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami.”

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Must Read: Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru Tops An IMDb List Having 8.9 & 9.1 Rating Respectively With Close To 1 Lakh Votes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube