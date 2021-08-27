Advertisement

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been getting immense love and raving reviews from the critics for their amazing performances and storyline. And guess what, the film along with Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya in Tamil are the recent two films topping an IMDb list holding highest positions in rating with inching closer to 1 lakh votes. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sidharth starrer is directed by Vishnuvardhan and Suriya starrer is directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad.

Shershaah starrer Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was released on the occasion of Independence Day and was a biopic of Indian Military Captain, Vikram Batra who passed away during the Kargil War in 1999. Soorarai Pottru on the other hand stars Suriya and is based on a story of a young man from a village who overcomes several obstacles to launch his own airline service.

Shershaah’s IMDb rating is 8.9 with over 84k votes and Soorarai Pottru’s IMDb rating is 9.1 with over 88k votes on IMDb’s official website.

Sidharth starrer is released recently whereas Suriya starred released last year in November on Amazon Prime. Fortunately, both the films were released on Amazon Prime and that indeed has given a boost to Prime’s ratings altogether.

Back in July this year, Sudha Kongara Prasad announced the Hindi remake of Suriya starrer and according to TOI, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar is being considered to play the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam “Maara”.

Well, it would be really interesting to see who finally signs the deal with Sudha and becomes ‘Maara’ in the Hindi remake of Soorari Pottru.

What are your thoughts on Shershaah & Soorari Pottru’s ratings on IMDb? Tell us in the comments below.

