The Kapil Sharma Show is creating a lot of noise for its new season. Thanks to god that Sumona Chakravarti is back or that would have been a whole different row. The premiere episode witnessed the host along with Krushna Abhishek and the team create dhamaka. Ajay Devgn along with his Bhuj cast and Akshay Kumar along with Bell Bottom team had graced the show.

Something that was missing all long in the previous season of TKSS was the live audience. But with vaccination coming into play, it became easier for the team to execute their ideas without restrictions.

The upcoming episode will witness The Kapil Sharma Show team paying tribute to the real-life heroes. Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news with a glimpse of the episode on social media. He posed alongside all the heroes, who were dressed up in red.

Krushna Abhishek captioned the post, “Every artist is always happy to perform on stage but today was a special day to perform in front of real life heroes who made our nation proud .. it made me feel so special to make them laugh and give them some light moments…”

The Kapil Sharma Show episode will surely bring us laughter with a sense of pride this time! Are you excited?

Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti made a lot of noise over not being present in the initial promos. Fans kept wondering if she has bid goodbye to the show. The comment section of the promo videos was filled up with questions about why she was missing.

Later, Archana Puran Singh confirmed that Sumona is very much a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Her pictures from sets lit up the fans.

