Aishwarya Rai is the epitome of beauty with brains. Her entry into Bollywood with the tag of Miss World 1994 is the biggest proof of the same. Over the years, the actress has left us mesmerized with her fantastic acting skills along with wit. But there was a time one could see the anger on her face when asked about rifts with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and the Khan-daans! Read on for what exactly happened!

The whole wide world knows about Aishwarya’s love affair with Salman Khan. The duo was madly in love until one witnessed domestic abuse and other allegations come into play. He even reportedly once crashed Chalte Chalte sets starring the beauty with Shah Rukh Khan and created a whole scene. Rani Mukerji was later roped in as a replacement.

During an interview in 2004, Chetan Sharma went onto ask some of the most controversial questions to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He commented on her bond with the Khans and said, “There is also this…this…you can call it an accusation, or this kind of feeling that seems to be that you have just not been able to strike the right chord with the Khan-daans, the Aamirs, the Salmans, the Shah Rukhs, and perhaps that’s not held you in good stead.”

To this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave it back like a pro and responded, “You guys enjoy this drama so you can keep this going, it keeps you all entertained.”

During the same interview, Aishwarya was asked about the ‘latest sunshine’ in her life, her pet dog. There were rumours that the animal was gifted to her by Vivek Oberoi. Reacting to the question, Aish said, “Why don’t you just wait for an autobiography.”

The actress surely looked p*ssed with the questions but hands off to her for handling it so well professionally!

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

