Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is known to be one of the most beautiful celebrities in the whole world and why not everyone is crazy about her green-blue eyes. Not just that the beauty queen also has an amazing build and unrivalled acting skills.

Aishwarya became a household name when she won the 1994 Miss World pageant. While the whole world is enamoured by her beauty and her acting chops, comedian Russell Peters once took a dig at the actress and her acting prowess. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2011, Russell Peters was in India to promote the Indo-Canadian hockey film Speedy Singhs. The film was released as Breakaway in Canada and Russell played an important role while Akshay Kumar did a cameo appearance in the film. As reported by Straight.com, the comedian during a promotional event said, “I hate Bollywood. The movies are all garbage, just terrible. It’s my opinion, obviously, there are billions who like and love them. I don’t like all the singing, dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood film in my life. I have refused to do it earlier and will do so in future. But I hope some filmmakers take a chance of making real movies.”

The comedian also said, “Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting. She has proved it time and time again that in Bollywood, people can become superstars just by having a pretty face.”

Russell Peters didn’t stop there. He went on to implicate her husband Abhishek Bachchan as well.”She hasn’t become a better actor. She is still good looking, isn’t that good enough? Good job, Abhishek, you finally knocked her up.” His comments didn’t go down well with many including Akshay Kumar.

The Bell Bottom star reportedly apologized to Abhishek Bachchan for Peters’ comments. Several fans, women’s rights activists, and industry figures have all spoken out against his remarks and demanded an apology from him. While the comedian did not issue an apology but film’s co-producer, Ajay Virmani, who is also the father of Speedy’s Singhs’ debutant actor Vinay, apologized for the comedian’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

