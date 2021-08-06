Advertisement

While the trailer of Pooja Entertainment’s Bell Bottom made the right noise ever since its release, the makers launched the very first song ‘Marjaawaan’ from the film today. This love number captures Akshay and Vaani’s heartwarming romance.

Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, ‘Marjaawaan’ truly highlights the essence of pure love. Donning stylish retro looks, the duo perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance.

Bell Bottom‘s Marjaawaan sees the couple profess their love for each other while spending quality time with each other be it at a family wedding, a train journey, swinging or sitting by the ocean with a husky, riding a horse and more. The romantic track takes a steamy turn towards its end. Check it out below

Bell Bottom’s Marjaawaan is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. This beautiful rendition is sung by Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh. The song is out now on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all leading streaming OTT platforms.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will be released in theatres on August 19 in 3D format. The film stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles. Touted as a spy thriller, the film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

