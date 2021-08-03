Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer film Bell Bottom is one of the much-awaited films of the year. As theatres are reopening with limited occupancy in several places in the country, makers of the action thriller are now planning to release the film in theatres. Now the trailer of the film has been dropped by the makers.

While the news of the film’s theatrical release has cheered the industry as well the audiences, the trailer has raised the excitement level of the fans many notches higher. The eagerly-awaited spy drama seems all set to revive the fortunes of the film industry and galvanise big-screen magic!

Now makers of Bell Bottom launched the first trailer today in Delhi’s PVR. The adrenaline-packed trailer does complete justice to the buzz around the film and promises an epic adventure full of world-class action, retro swag, a foot-tapping background score, massive production values, and Kumar’s action persona at its best.

Take a look at the trailer below:

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a RAW agent who sees through the plan and thus, begins India’s first covert operation. The film is based on true events, led by Bell Bottom, that went on to create one of the most defining moments of the country. The trailer also showcases the heinous aeroplane hijacks that occurred in 1984.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will be released in theatres on August 19 in 3D format. The film stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles. Touted as a spy thriller, the film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

