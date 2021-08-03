Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world. But it seems like there are way too many ladies across the globe who share striking resemblances with her. While a few months ago, a Pakistani beauty blogger entered the list of Aishwarya doppelgangers, netizens have now come across another lady who shares uncanny resemblances with the beauty queen.

This Aishwarya duplicate is Aashita Singh from Indore, India. Singh’s Insta post videos lip-syncing to Aishwarya Rai’s famous dialogues and songs, as well as other Bollywood and trending content. She’s also seen collaborating with a Salman Khan duplicate in a few videos. Scroll below to have a look at some of her videos and photos and let us know how similar they look.

A scroll through Aashita Singh’s Instagram page will have you cross-checking if you are on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s handle or someone else. From posing in pictures to videos, the uncanny resemblance between them is strong.

The most recent video featuring this Aishwarya Ri Bachchan’s lookalike and a Salman Khan doppelgangers saw them recreating the song Aaja Shaam Hone Aai from Maine Pyaar Kiya. The reel shared on Aashita Singh’s and featuring Vikram Singh Rajput has received much love from her followers. Some even commented on her post, saying, “Wow would say Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.”

While another added, “My dream of seeing Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together has finally been fulfilled. Please make a video on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam dialogues.” Check it out!

Check out some of her other videos here:

As mentioned above, Aashita Singh is not the first Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike we have come across. Post Aishwarya and Salman Khan’s breakup, the actor launched actress Sneha Ullal, an actress who shared an uncanny resemblance to the beauty queen, in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love. Some others who have been dubbed Mrs Bachchan’s duplicates include models and TikTok users such as Manasi Naik, Mahlagha Jaberi and Ammuzz Amrutha.

Would you mistake Aashita Singh for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at first glance?

