Yesterday actress Shilpa Shetty broke her silence on his husband Raj Kundra’s p*rn row case and requested the media to respect her and her children’s privacy at this time of crisis. Back when the Hungama 2 actress appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked her the reason behind marrying Raj and the actress gave a hilarious reply to the same.

Shilpa was accompanied by sister Shamita Shetty and Navjot Singh Sidhu burst into laughter upon hearing the actress’ response on marrying Raj.

The Kapil Sharma Show host can host asks Shilpa Shetty the reason behind marrying businessman Raj Kundra, and the Hungama 2 actress replies, “Mujhe pehle aap nahin mile na” (You did not meet me first)” and everyone bursts into laughter upon hearing her response.

Another video that is doing the rounds on social media is where Kapil Sharma asks Raj Kundra what he does for a living and funnily questions his luxurious lifestyle. Shilpa Shetty comes to her husband’s rescue and yet again gives a hilarious reply to the comedian.

Watch the video here:

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty penned a long post on Instagram breaking her silence on husband Raj Kundra’s arrest amid the p*rnography case and wrote, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET. and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

