Advertisement

Palak Tiwari who happens to be Shweta Tiwari’s daughter is gearing up for the release of her big Bollywood debut with Rosie. The beauty is already quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 500k followers on Instagram. Back in 2019, Palak along with her mother filed a domestic violence report against her estranged father Abhinav Kohli and later ex-husband Raja Chaudhary called the entire incident disturbing.

Shweta has faced abuse in her marriage with Raja too.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari shares daughter Palak Tiwari with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary and when he got to know about the ‘domestic violence’ against his daughter, he got worried. According to News 18, Raja said, “I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It’s very disturbing for me as a father.”

Meanwhile, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress along with daughter Palak Tiwari filed a police report against her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli at Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali. A police official said, “Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday.”

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is winning the hearts of her fans yet again with her extraordinary performance on the show.

Recently, Raja Chaudhary also revealed in an interview that he’s relocating to Mumbai to spend more time with his daughter Palak Tiwari and will start auditioning for roles soon.

What are your thoughts on Raja’s statement on Palak’s domestic violence report? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Child Artist Yagya Bhasin Owes His Success To Parents: “They Sold Everything & We All Came To Mumbai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube