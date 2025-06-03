Sunny Leone is tapping into different cinemas across the world. Having worked in Bollywood, the 44-year-old actress is all set to step into Hollywood and is also making her South debut. The actress has wrapped the shoot for her upcoming bilingual South film. She expressed heartfelt gratitude by sharing pictures on Instagram. Marking the end of the untitled project, the team & crew celebrated the wrap on the set.

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a carousel of candid pictures and heartfelt moments with the team. In the caption, she appreciated the team and called the experience “nothing short of amazing.” She even thanked the director and team for believing in her, adding that the journey has left her feeling both grateful and humbled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The Jism 2 actress is happy to wrap her bilingual South film with a full heart, as the final schedule has been completed. In the images, she is seen alongside the cast and crew of the film, cutting the cake to celebrate the wrap. The text on the cake reads, “WM movies. Production No. 2 It’s a wrap.”

The bilingual South film starring Sunny Leone is shot in Tamil and Telugu and is expected to start post-production soon. More details about the project are still under wraps but are anticipated to be revealed soon.

While the film’s title is yet to be revealed, the buzz around Sunny’s South Indian debut continues to grow. With her commitment and transformation on display, this project promises to be a significant step in her evolving filmography—one that her fans across languages eagerly await.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: “Mahesh Babu’s Fans Are Better Than Him, They Trust..”: When The Actor’s Pokiri Director Puri Jagannadh Took A Sharp Dig At Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News