Sunny Leone reportedly returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of her debut independent Hollywood film. Sources said that the project was extensively filmed overseas. While not much has been revealed about the movie so far, several first look images surfaced after the news of shoot completion made the rounds.

What Is Sunny Leone’s Independent Hollywood Film About?

The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of a post-war torn region and offers a gritty, action-heavy narrative. Sunny will appear in a never-seen-before avatar, portraying the role of a United Nations peacekeeping soldier.

The character is a sharp departure from her previous roles and marks an exciting new chapter in her career. However, the actress is ready to take on a role layered with strength and emotional depth.

First Look At Sunny Leone’s Hollywood Project

Leaked images from the film’s set have already begun to surface online. In the photos, Sunny can be seen in full combat gear, holding weapons, and amidst intense military backdrops, hinting at the scale and tone of the production.

The project would mark Sunny Leone‘s first foray into independent Hollywood cinema. In addition to this movie, she also has a couple of projects in the pipeline, including a Netflix show and a few projects in the South.

