Hindi investigative crime thriller, Stolen, is set for its global digital premiere very soon. The film features a stellar cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham in key roles. It also marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, who co-wrote the movie alongside Swapnil Salkar, aka Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra.

Stolen is produced by Gaurav Dhingra for Jungle Book Studio and backed by an acclaimed team of executive producers, including Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

When Is Stolen Releasing On OTT?

The movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 4, 2025. Viewers across the world can watch the film from the comfort of their homes!

What Is Stolen About?

The film follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child.

What Accolades Did Stolen Earn In The Global Stage?

Stolen had a powerful debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and earned a standing ovation before experiencing a remarkable festival run, earning acclaim and accolades across the globe. It bagged the awards for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress at the Beijing International Film Festival.

Furthermore, it was awarded Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival. The Zurich Film Festival also honoured Stolen with a Special Mention, further cementing its reputation on the global stage. In India, the film premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at Kerala’s 28th International Film Festival.

What Did The Team Behind Stolen Say About The Movie?

Speaking about the film, executive producer Anurag Kashyap said, “Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go—that’s exactly what Stolen did to me.” He added, “What I love about this film is its refusal to conform. For me, cinema must be fearless, and Karan Tejpal has made a film that embodies that spirit.” Kashyap also said that Stolen is the kind of film that “makes you jealous as a filmmaker and also inspires you at a time when you are clutching at straws for some homegrown cinematic hope.”

Executive producer Kiran Rao shared, “Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film—her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It’s that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame.”

Nikkhil Advani, also the executive producer, added, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation – Stolen does exactly that. While its narrative is tense and gripping, it’s ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Vikramaditya Motwane said, “The brilliance of Stolen lies in how it delivers suspense with soul—it’s fast-paced, yet never loses its emotional core.” Speaking about what drew him to the film, Motwane said it was “its razor-sharp narrative.” He mentioned, “Every moment (of the movie) is deliberate, every beat purposeful.” Motwane also called the movie “bold, urgent, and deeply transfixing.”

Producer and writer Gaurav Dhingra stated, “Stolen is a taut, emotionally resonant thriller — a human story wrapped in urgency and suspense. As both writer and producer, crafting this narrative and watching it resonate so powerfully on the global festival circuit has been a deeply moving experience.”

You can check out the official teaser of Stolen below:

