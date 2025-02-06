Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July 2021, after ending their 16-year marriage. However, the former couple has maintained good professional relations and are co-parenting their son Azad. Read on.

In an interview with Faye D’Souza, Kiran shared her post-divorce bond with Aamir and her desire to be independent. She said, “I wanted to have my space and feel independent again. We have a strong equation as co-parents and as a family to survive the divorce. I’d have individual time to myself with the comfort of knowing that Azad’s dad is also my friend and my family. It took me a while to get there, mentally and emotionally. Even for Aamir to get there. We needed to be secure and ensure that we were not going anywhere. We’re there for each other for the long term. It’s just that we don’t have to be married for that.”

She added, “Relationships, in many cases, must occasionally be redefined in some ways. Because we change as human beings, we grow, we need different things, and this is what I felt would make me happy and has made me happy, honestly.”

Further, Kiran Rao admitted that she was single for a long time before meeting Aamir and reflected on her loneliness. She said, “Before Aamir, I was single for a long time. I enjoyed independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad, so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only reason why a lot of women are worried when they want a divorce or lose a partner. Luckily, I haven’t faced that at all. I felt supported by my family, his, and friends. So, it’s been all good things only. It’s been a very happy divorce.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan co-produced his ex-wife’s directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, released on March 1, 2024. Kiran Rao was also spotted attending the wedding festivities of Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Knew Dunki Would Underperform: “He Was Preparing Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News