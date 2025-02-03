Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema, is renowned for his versatility and unmatched box office appeal. With his global fan base and iconic roles in films like Pathaan and Jawan, he was having the best year ever in 2023. To further up the game, Khan ventured into new territory with Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial with a unique storyline revolving around migration without passports or visas. Alongside Khan, the film starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Rajkumar Hirani, the mastermind behind some of Bollywood’s most successful films, including 3 Idiots and PK, is known for blending entertainment with meaningful social commentary. Dunki offered a refreshing take on the issue of illegal immigration, inspired by real-life stories from Ludhiana, and featured Hirani’s signature mix of humor and deep storytelling. The movie grossed a whopping Rs 470 Crore on a budget of around Rs 100 Crore and was a blockbuster by any means. However, fans had even higher hopes. Hirani confirmed that he had hoped the movie would do better but said Shah Rukh Khan knew it would not perform.

Rajkumar Hirani Says He Still Can Not Tell Which Story Works With People And Which Doesn’t

In a candid conversation with Komal Nahta, Rajkumar Hirani shared his thoughts on Dunki’s performance. He admitted that despite the film’s strong narrative and humor, it didn’t match the massive box office returns seen with Shah Rukh Khan‘s previous films of 2023. Despite the unique storyline, Hirani pointed out that predicting how an audience would respond is difficult.

He acknowledged that some stories resonate deeply with people while others don’t. Reflecting on Dunki, Hirani remarked that the effort put into the film was the same as any other, but sometimes success is not guaranteed. “You succeed sometimes, and other times, you succeed less,” he said. When asked directly about his films that underperformed, Hirani didn’t hesitate to name Dunki. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan knew that Dunki might not reach the same box office heights as Pathaan and Jawan.

Hirani revealed that SRK knew audiences might not flock to Dunki after two back-to-back hits. “He knew it was a slow burner and the audience and family would eventually lap up to the film and start coming in. More than anyone, he was preparing me and that is what exactly happened,” Hirani revealed in the interview.

