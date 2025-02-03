Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her luxurious Bandra apartment, which is located at 81 Aureate, a project by the MJ Shah group. According to the property registration documents reviewed by the Square Yards, the actress sold the apartment for a mammoth 22.50 crore. Reportedly, the transaction was registered in January 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha Sells Her Lavish Bandra Apartment With A Stellar Profit

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sonakshi Sinha purchased the property in 2020 for 14 crores. The Dabangg actress made a profit of around 61b% by selling the same after 5 years for 22.50 crores. The actress also owns another apartment in the same project. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul also own lavish properties in this area.

Talking about the property, it is a 4 BHK apartment and is spread across 4.48 acres. According to the documents reviewed by the Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 391.2 sq.m. and spans across an area of 430.32 sqm. It also consists of 3 car parking spaces. The transaction reportedly incurred a stamp duty of 1.35 crores and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Sonakshi Sinha And Husband Zaheer Iqbal’s Combined Net Worth

A news report in GQ stated that the current combined net worth of Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal stands at a whopping 100 crore. The couple owns two beautiful sea-facing apartments in Mumbai, one of which she sold now. She bought the other apartment in 2023 for 11 crores.

Talking about their car collection, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal own a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d worth 87.76 lakhs. They furthermore own luxury wheels like the Mercedes Benz S350 worth 1.42 crore and BMW 6 Series GT worth 75.90 lakhs. The couple tied the knot in June 23, 2024 in an intimate ceremony and since then, have been shedding out major marriage goals.

