It has been quite some time since the speculation of Salman Khan entering Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe started taking shape. The story of Singham Again has been speculated for quite some time. It was one of the biggest expected crossovers which has been rumored since long. At times the speculations are said to be myth, the final reports suggest it is happening.

And we have a reason to believe that Rohit Shetty himself confirmed Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, but we could not crack the code! Now, after watching the trailer of the film, we could connect the dots and all of them lead to Chulbul Pandey’s entry in the Cop Universe!

We Bet You Missed It!

If you watch the trailer attentively, at 3.31, you would see a Scorpio barging into the frame alongside another beast. Now we have all the reasons to believe that it would be the vehicle that brings Dabangg Salman Khan into the frame and officiates his entry to the Cop Universe!

Rohit Shetty Hinted It Way Back!

The filmmaker, a few days ago, shared a shot of the same scene and dropped a huge hint. While some believed it was a hint about Chulbul Pandey’s entry, others thought it was just a post to show appreciation for the vehicle. Rohit Shetty, shared a post that said, “SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO. ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI.”

Now connecting the dots, we believe that it is only Salman Khan‘s entry that could have got such huge attention and needs just great hints. Even the netizens believe that the puzzle of Rohit Shetty’s post now finally fits after the Singham trailer was dropped and we cannot wait to see if this theory actually turns true!

Pandey Ji on duty with Bajirao Singham! I already am jumping off my chair in excitement! Let this Diwali be the Mother of Dhamakas in Indian Cinema!

