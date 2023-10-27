Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies. No wonder the actor has given Bollywood two of the most loved franchises with the, Singham and Golmaal. Now, the director is gearing up for Singham Again, the third installment of the franchise led by Ajay Devgn. But we wonder what next? Will Salman Khan join the Cop Universe as promised to Shetty?

Couldn’t connect the dots? Well, we’ll break it down for you. So when Rohit Shetty was dreaming about a much bigger Cop Universe, he came up with the idea of the century. Combining the two of the biggest cop worlds in the cinema – Dabangg and Singham! He even pitched the idea to Salman Khan, who loved it.

Rohit Shetty himself revealed during one of his appearances on Bigg Boss that Salman Khan had promised him the surprising Dabangg x Singham crossover. On National Television, not only did Salman Khan admit the same, he even gave his nod for the same.

So while the Golmaal director is introducing two new cops in Singham Again – Tiger Shroff as the young cop and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, the female cop we wonder what about Chulbul Pandey. After Salman Khan gave his nod to Shetty, it was rumored that he might give a glimpse of the Dabangg x Singham crossover with Singham 3, which is now titled Singham Again.

The film, which stars Ajay Devgn, already has Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. Now, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff as a young cop will also have a part to play in the film. So that is a glimpse of a bigger Cop Universe film, and we wonder if Rohit Shetty has everything planned with a glimpse of Chulbul Pandey.

He talked about it, and Salman Khan gave his nod, which means that even Ajay Devgn might have been on board. So if Rohit Shetty is planning a Dabangg – Singham crossover, an idea still playing in his head, then he might pull a mother of surprises with a glimpse of Chulbul Pandey.

However, all of this might be our weirdest imaginations but that is what Bollywood surprises and Rohit Shetty films do, right? Although we know getting a glimpse of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg Avatar in Singham Again with Arjun Kapoor as the villain is too much to ask for.

We guess all of us can settle down for the tease with the idea dropping he did on Bigg Boss about the Dabangg x Singham crossover. A film post, Singham Again, may be? The OG Cop Universe film with all the cop worlds of Bollywood coming together for an epic mission? Not as big as Avengers in terms of scale, but surely as good as that in terms of idea!

For more such crazy ideas and thoughts on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Suffers A Brutal Hamstring Injury As She Gets Spotted With A Huge Black Spot, Concerned Netizens Slam Toxic Trolls Like “Love Bite” & “Mar Nahi Gayi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News