Dabangg 3 Movie Review: It Has Salman Khan Written All Over It!

Dabangg 3 Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar

Director: Prabhudheva

What’s Good: It delivers what it promises, you might not like this film in 2 cases – keeping wrong expectations or disliking the genre

What’s Bad: Length of the film sucks your patience, dialogues – from USP to the weakest point, a very predictable story

Loo Break: Whenever you don’t find any of the 4 leads on-screen, just rush & come back soon because you could miss a good Salman Khan moment

Watch or Not?: Loved Dabangg, endured Dabangg 2? Go for this one!

Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) saves the day while a local goon loots a wedding. The local goon works for someone, who works for a powerful mafia-head Bali (Sudeep). As Chulbul gets to know about this, we are taken on a trip down the memory lane. We get to know the vulnerable side of this quirky cop. We’re taken to the journey of how a good for nothing Dhaakad Pandey turns to everyone’s favourite Chulbul Pandey.

We’re introduced to Khushi (Saiee Manjrekar) who is Dhaakad’s (now Chulbul) ‘mummy ki pasand’ for Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). Dhaakad falls in love with Khushi & turns to Chulbul Pandey because of her. From doing something good for the world to tucking his sunglasses in a certain way, everything boils down to Khushi joining the dots. The rest of the story is all about how this love story turns into a revenge saga between Chulbul & Bali.

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

First of all, before many of you start bashing me for the final rating, let’s agree there exists a market for such films. If you’re not one of them, you’re not if them, stop reading & leave. Those who’re still here, the script follows multiple of formulas used multiple times in many-a-films & mash them up into one. Interestingly, though Dabangg is all about the stout-heartedness of Salman Khan, he shines the most when he displays the vulnerable side of his story.

It’s not about why he became Chulbul Pandey, it’s about how he became one. The flashback portions really help to connect with a certain innocence Salman carries with him. There’s a dialogue in which he says, “I work for both of classes & masses,” and that’s where he’s wrong. Masses will enjoy this but there would be a huge division in the multiplex audience. Most of the dialogues lack the ‘Chulbul’ zing, some of the work. Though, everything in the film has Salman Khan written all over it.

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

A great actor is always one who never acts. Salman Khan is Chulbul Pandey & vice versa. Post spending so much time with this character, Salman knows the traits very well and he knows where to use what. Without any doubt, he’ll be a messiah of entertainment for his fans, but there will be exceptions. He gets multiple heroic entries, nailing every one of them. He’s all set for many ‘seetis & taalis’ amongst the single screen audience.

Sudeep is perfect! He’s the best villain in the entire franchise & provides a worthy face-off to Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey. One major flaw with his character is that it’s not sketched properly. He’s a routine man mimicking some routine dialogues. He deserved a better role.

Saiee Manjrekar gets no room to display her talent & she stays very limited. She looks beautiful & is confident on-screen to pull-off some emotional scenes. Sonakshi Sinha loves to be Rajjo & she proves how better she has got at it. Saiee adds more value to the narrative because of the prequel track. Whereas Sonakshi is just there because of the sake of it.

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Prabhudheva owned this zone with Wanted but he’s kind of repeating himself with Dabangg 3. He still has some tricks left under his sleeves but it tests your patience. He portrays Salman Khan’s heroics in the most heroic way possible. It takes optimum advantage of slo-mo technology. It would’ve been 10-minutes shorter if you speed up the fighting sequences.

A very enthusiastic pair of Sajid-Wajid kills the watching experience multiple times. They throw unnecessarily songs at you fracturing your thoughts about the film. Awara’s placement is good, Munna Badnaam Hua will work with its target audience. The rest of the songs serve no purpose whatsoever. Background score ranges from very good to pretty naive such as using the by-default stock YouTube sound-effects. Liked the usage of the modified Dabangg theme & the sound of ‘bad a**’ in between.

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Dabangg 3 is for every single of Salman Khan fan out there. It might stop intriguing you at places but carries Chulbul’s swag throughout. Sudeep is the bad-guy to look forward to.

Three and a half stars!

Dabangg 3 Trailer

Dabangg 3 releases on 20th December, 2019.

