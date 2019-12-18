Dabangg 3 Early Movie Review OUT: Salman Khan Set To EXPLODE The Commercial Potboiler!

Our Dabangg 3 movie review will be out in some time but till then let’s see what our sources have to say who have already watched the Salman Khan starrer. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar & Sudeep in pivotal roles, Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s second film this year after Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

It’s releasing this Friday but we’ve someone close to the development who has already has seen the film and has provided some never-heard-before inputs about the film.

Our source quotes, “Before stating anything about the film, I would like to specifically mention the intermission point. The makers have made sure to fill in the emotional quotient to lay the base for the second half. This isn’t it, the second half tremendously picks up the pace and has masala in ample amount.”

It adds, “Apart from Salman Khan being the USP, there are a lot more things to make it a perfect masala potboiler. The first half builds up the prequel portion and then it turns to the revenge drama. Climax stays the best thing about the film. Salman Khan fans are in for an entertaining treat.”

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

