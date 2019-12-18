Akshay Kumar Wants To Do 2-Hero Film With Taimur Ali Khan & We Don’t Know How To React

Good Newwz is just 10 days away from release and the stars of the film Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh are busy promoting it.

The upcoming comedy-drama which is based on sperm mixup has made the audience excited with its trailers and music and promises to end the year 2019 on a happy note.

Meanwhile, Akshay during a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama said that he is waiting for Kareena’s son Taimur to grow and to do a two-hero film with him.

It so happened that Akshay along with Kareena, Kiara & Diljit was having a fun interaction with BH. When Kareena was asked if she has seen an actor who can carry white hair as amazingly as Akshay, she said not anyone in India but in Hollywood because they don’t run away from their age and Akshay looks hot and sexy at any age.

Talking about how Akshay looks killer and killer each passing day, Kareena said that the world is agreeing to that. This is when Akshay jumped in the convo and said in his own humorous way, “I am waiting for Taimur to grow up and do a two-hero subject with him.”

Reacting to Akshay’s comment, Kareena said that she is no surprised and “Dekhenge abhi abhi bees saal baad. (We’ll see after 20 years).

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has produced the film.

