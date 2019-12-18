Narcos 4 Release Date REVEALED: Get Set For Yet Another Riveting Part Of Mexico’s Powerful Drug Cartel

Narcos is one of the most loved web series and. From the first season till the third season, this series based on powerful drug mafias in the world is gripping and has a huge fanbase. Now, everyone’s waiting for Narcos 4.

Last year, the makers told us the story of one of the biggest cartels of Mexico which were led by drug log Felix Gallardo. The role of Felix was phenomenally played by actor Diego Luna. The way the third season ended on a cliffhanger has made us all impatient and curious to know when is the next season coming. Well, the makers have finally announced the date of streaming.

Narcos’ official Twitter page shared a small clip featuring Diego aka Felix and announced the release date. The makers tweeted, “Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix.”

Check out the post below:

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

Well, we can’t wait for February 13, 2020 to come soon and get hooked to the story of Felix again!

In the last episode of Narcos 3, we saw Mexican actor Scoot McNairy making an entry. He was the narrator of the entire season. After Michael Pena aka DEA Kiri Camarena’s death, while he was trying to expose the cartel, Scoot is fully set to bring down Gallardo. Just like Pablo Escobar, Felix is powerful and smart and it would be interesting to see how he reaches his end.

