Have you watched the period drama Bridgerton that was ruling over Netflix and our hearts with not only its scandalous plot line and gorgeous male leads but also the raw and rugged love that has been shown in the series? Based on the novel of the same name, written by Julia Quinn, the series already has two seasons, and the third is on its way!

The first two seasons featured Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and others in pivotal roles. Even though Rege didn’t make a comeback for the second season, we all had hoped to see the Duke once again in the series.

While talking about the leads and the cast of Bridgerton, do you know how much was spent to produce each episode? Do you know how much the actors took home? Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop!

As per many media reports and Life&Style, there was no mention of how much all of the casts earned, but it was reported that each episode was made with $7 million. Apparently, Bridgerton has been streamed by 82 million households and even got 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Bridgerton season one was about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), season two focused on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. The third season will be based on Colin Bridgerton’s life and his romantic connection with Lady Whistledown, Penelope Featherington.

What we know is that Regé didn’t return to the series even after he was offered $50,000 per episode, and he was supposed to appear as a guest actor in three to five episodes. But the actor chose to decline the request and in an interview with Variety, the actor said, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While we don’t know about the other cast members, Lady Whistledown’s narrator, Julie Andrews, received a huge $1.5 million paycheck for voicing the gossip columnist in the town. Here are the actors and their net worths that prove their connection with Bridgerton has increased their salary growth.

Golda Rosheuvel, who is known for playing Queen Charlotte in the series, has an estimated net worth of $15-$18 million. Jonathan Bailey enjoys a net worth of $1.5 million, and as per many reports, his salary saw a massive hike after he featured in the second season.

The Lady Whistledown aka Lady Whistledown, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington and her net worth is around $1.6 million.

However, it’s Daphne aka Phoebe Dynevor, who had earned the most among the rest. As per Daily Mail, Phoebe took home £400,000 from Netflix after she featured in Bridgerton. Her asset value has even increased by 583% as it was reported to be £765,000 compared to last year’s £112,000, according to Phoebe Dynevor Limited. The Sun had even suggested that the actress pays taxes of £216,286, which means her earnings were almost £1 million.

Well, a series like Bridgerton gave a lot of actors a taste of success and fame, along with an increased bank balance. What do you think?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: 10 TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon: From Constantine, Limitless To The Tomorrow People; They Surely Left Us Craving For More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News