Released on November 23, 2022, Netflix’s coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror, Wednesday, was a massive hit among fans and critics. The show, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character alongside Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and more, was so loved by all that within three weeks, it went on to become the second-most watched English-language Netflix series.

While the show was renewed for a second season in January 2023, have you ever wondered how much the cast earned for their award-worthy performances? (PS: The show received two Golden Globe nominations – Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega, as well as a Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.) Well, we have you covered.

As per a report published on YouTube by Danny Rayes, ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega was the highest-paid cast member on the Netflix show. Scroll below to know how much each actor earned for their performance in the horror-comedy series.

Joy Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joy sunday (is on strike!) (@joysunday)

Joy as Bianca Barclay – the successful siren student at Nevermore Academy and Xavier Thorpe’s ex-girlfriend, reportedly earned $10,000 every episode she starred in.

Georgie Farmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Farmer (@georgieebleu)

Georgie Farmer – who played Ajax Petropolus in the Netflix show, was reportedly paid $10,000 per episode. He played a gorgon student at Nevermore Academy who is Emma Myers‘ Enid’s crush.

Percy Hynes White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Percy Hynes White (@percy)

Percy Hynes White played Nevermore Academy student Xavier Thorpe – a gifted individual who can make his art come to life, in the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series. He, too, was allegedly paid $15,000 per episode.

Emma Myers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Myers (@ememyers)

Emma played Enid Sinclair in the Netflix horror comedy. As per the report, to essay the part of Wednesday’s colorful werewolf roommate at Nevermore Academy who ultimately becomes her best friend, Myers was paid $15,000 per episode.

Hunter Doohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Doohan (@hunterdoohan)

As per the report, Hunter – who played Tyler Galpin in the Netflix series, earned $20,000 per episode. The actor played Sheriff Galpin’s son, a barista at a local coffee shop who has a romantic interest in Wednesday. In episode 7, he is revealed to be the monster, Hyde.

Luis Guzman

To play Gomez Addams – Wednesday’s father, who has also been a suspected murderer since his time as a student at Nevermore Academy, Luis Guzman was reportedly paid $30,000 per episode.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Just like Luis, Catherine Zeta-Jones was also reportedly paid $30,000 per episode to play Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother. Catherine’s character also attended Nevermore Academy when she was younger and possesses similar psychic powers to Jenna’s character.

Jenna Ortega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

Jenna Ortega was reportedly paid a whopping $35,000 per episode in season 1 to essay the part of Wednesday Adams in the Netflix horror-comedy hit series. Ortega also plays Goody Addams, Wednesday’s deceased ancestor from the 1600s, who she sees in visions of the past. Well, given it was the titular role, she definitely had to top the list.

In another video shared on YouTube by Filmman, it’s been reported that Moosa Mostafa was reportedly paid $ 5,000 per episode to play Eugene Ottinger, a Nevermore Academy student who can control bees. Jamie McShane, who played Donovan Galpin – Jericho’s sheriff who is suspicious of Nevermore Academy and Wednesday specifically, reportedly received $15,000 per episode. Riki Lindhome, aka Dr. Valerie Kinbott – Wednesday’s court-ordered therapist, was paid $20,000/episode.

Details regarding the earnings of other cast members, including Gwendoline Christie, aka Larissa Weems – the shapeshifting principal of Nevermore Academy, and Christina Ricci, aka Marilyn Thornhill / Laurel Gates – the botany teacher and Wednesday & Enid’s dorm mother at the academy, are unknown.

With Wednesday renewed for a second season by Netflix, we bet every one of these cast members will see a hike in their salaries.

