The Bridgerton series, ever since the first season was released, made its way into our hearts with its relationship dynamics, hot male leads, gorgeous beauties, and vintage plotlines. Till now, two of the seasons have been released based on the novel of the same name written by Julia Quinn.

However, shooting for a series can get really tiring and hectic, and recently, one of the stars of the show, Ruby Barker, lashed out at Netflix & Shondaland for not taking care of her when she was going through a rough phase. Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and Nicola Coughlan, along with others, have been seen in different pivotal roles across the Bridgerton seasons. Now, coming back to Ruby’s claims. Apparently, the actress was having ‘psychotic breaks,’ but neither Netflix nor Shondaland cared about her.

In an interview on Oxford University’s ‘The LOAF Podcast, Ruby Barker shared, “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m OK or ask me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,” she further added, “Nobody.” The actress had her first breakdown in 2019, followed by another in 2022.

Ruby Barker then explained how her character was even involved in her deteriorating mental health and said, “During the filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances.” She had even got hospitalized after shooting season one, but “It was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out.”

“My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time. So I was trying really, really hard to act like it was fine … that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem,” the Bridgerton star further added.

Back in 2022, when she had her second breakdown, she shared on her Instagram handle that she has been diagnosed and would talk about that later, but she also promised her fans that she would keep surviving by moving forward.

Well, did you know about this? Why do you think Netflix & Shondaland didn’t take an interest in Ruby Barker’s betterment in mental health?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: When Jeremy Renner Was Promised An Iron Man-Like Treatment For Hawkeye, But He Almost Rejected The Signing His Life Away To Marvel For Not Being “In Tights At 50”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News