Jeremy Renner has done many movies and shows in his entire acting career, but he is still globally known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was already an established star before he signed the multi-movie deal with Marvel Studios. Still, his popularity increased to manifolds with his portrayal of the Shield agent and later the part of Avengers. However, did you know Renner almost passed on the deal for a funny reason? Scroll down to read the scoop.

Renner began his acting career with small TV roles in 1995, but her breakthrough came with the 2002 movie Dahmer, in which he portrayed the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. He went on to make his career bigger with more movies, such as The Hurt Locker.

It was the 2011 film Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, that marked Jeremy Renner’s MCU debut. The actor was introduced as Clint Barton but did not have much screen time. A better look at his role came with he 2012 film Avengers, as he joined Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in their fight against Loki.

While RDJ’s Iron Man, which was sort of an experiment to begin the MCU, was the reason why Jeremy Renner was ready to sign any deal with Marvel Studios, he was taken aback when he heard he had to play the role of Hawkeye till he turned 50. Once, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that he sat down with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-president Lou D’Esposito as they showed him several versions of Hawkeye.

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor admitted that he was ready to do whichever role the Marvel bosses were offering him as he loved how they made Iron Man “plausible.” Jeremy Renner continued how Feige and D’Esposito told him, “You gotta kinda sign on for a bunch of Avengers films and potential Hawkeye films, kind of sign your life away. I’m like, ‘Wait, I might be 50 in tights.’” “That was my main concern. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t know if anyone wants to see me in tights at 50.’”

Well, the rest is history. Not only did he sign the deal, but he also continued to play the character til he reached 50

