More than promoting the movie, the team of The Marvels, including the director Nia DaCosta, have been discussing the superhero fatigue like this is the only superhero movie in the 2023 roaster. The film that brings back Captain Marvel to the big screen but with a team has been the talk of the town for a very long time. But the buzz that was on social media has of course not reflected on the Box Office projects of the film that also features Captain Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. Turns out the latest estimations are better but they are still bothering.

The Marvel stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. The three unite as Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury joins them too. The movie is said to be set in the main timeline, as we have already seen a hint of the multiverse connect in the finale of Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ show. But the projections have a sad update to offer.

It was earlier today when we got to know that there are now new Box Office projections for The Marvels and they are slightly better than the last ones. But they are still 50 per cent less than what Captain Marvel had earned in the opening weekend of its $1.1 Billion run back in the day. Now the movie might end up beating Ant-Man (2015), and not in a positive way. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, the latest projections say that The Marvels will earn something between $70-80 Million in its opening weekend. To give you a perspective on why this is less, Captain Marvel has earned something around a staggering $153 Million in the opening weekend. Out of the 32 Marvel movies so far, 19 have managed to cross the $100 Million mark in the first week smoothly. So it is definitely not a positive update.

But what is more worrisome is the possibility that the movie might not even touch the current estimation and fall even below that. In this case, it will probably break Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man’s (2015) record of being the lowest opening weekend earner. The first film in the trilogy had opened to just a little over $57 Million, leading to a very decent run on the big screen. If ‘The Marvels’ doesn’t succeed in crossing even Ant-Man’s mark, it will eventually be the lowest opener in eight long years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels, hits the big screen worldwide on November 10, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

