Even before Brie Larson catapulted to superstardom with ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (2017) and ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019), she was already making big waves on celluloid with her power-packed performances. Her Academy-winning act in 2016 drama ‘Room’ alongside child actor Jacob Trembley was a testament to Larson‘s ability to internalize any character with aplomb.

And now with Apple TV’s ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, Brie is all set to woo the audience with her scientist-turned-cooking show host character Elizabeth Zott. But do you know what is the exact educational qualification of this multi-award-winning star? Let’s dive in!

Believe it or not, Brie Larson was accepted for a training program meant for actors at the ripe age of six and was the youngest member to have joined the course that year, according to her Wikipedia page. The Marvels actress, however, has never been to an actual school. According to Flipboard, the actor-director-activist was raised by a single mother and was home-schooled. But that did not stop her from achieving all that she had ever dreamt of – becoming an actor and win “every kind of award possible.” Although the The Avenger star does not have a conventional academic background, she did graduate high school at just 15.

In an interview with The Guardian, Brie Larson revealed that growing up she didn’t have any friends and life as a young actress was difficult too. She went to say that she was broke and selling her belongings online for “Christmas presents” before her acting career took off.

Created by Lee Eisenberg and Sarah Adina Smith, ‘Lessons In Chemistry’ is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s debut novel of the same name. The drama series chronicles the life of chemist Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson) in 1960s America when she had lost her job as a lab technician owing to gender inequality and patriarchal mindsets of people.

The eight-part drama series starts streaming on Apple TV+ from October 13, 2023.

