Captain Marvel’s return in The Marvels is undoubtedly 3X stronger as it will see her teaming up with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau to defeat an intergalactic threat. With just about a month to the release of MCU film, fans across the globe have now been treated with a new clip from the film.

The video features powerful fighting sequences and bedazzling stunts performed by the film’s leading ladies – Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The clip is sure to send shockwaves of power-packed punches among the fandom!

The captivating imagery of The Marvels setting up the action momentum has only left the audiences yearning for more. Along with the power packed action, some of the most daring stunts being actually performed on the sets are also a core highlight of the entire featurette.

Check out The Marvels’ sneak-peek video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fandango (@fandango)

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Seo-jun park and Zawe Aston in pivotal roles. The will see the female superheroes – Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala, team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

Get ready for The Marvels as three powerful superheroes lighten-up this Diwali, only in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Got Secretly Married For ‘Religious’ Reasons Since He Vowed To Abstain From S*x Till Marriage After Divorce From Kim Kardashian? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News