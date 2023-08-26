Samuel L Jackson might be one of the top actors in Hollywood currently, but that was not always the case. The actor has had his personal struggles out of which his drug addictions caused him a lot of trouble. The actor, in one of his earlier interviews, claimed that his drug addictions made life a living hell for him adding that this also delayed his stardom in Hollywood. Scroll down to know the details.

Samuel L Jackson is best known for his movies like Pulp Fiction, The Incredibles, Goodfellas, Do the Right Thing, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Shaft and The Avengers among a few others. The actor was last seen in Marvel’s Secret Invasion which opened to good reviews.

Speaking of his drug addiction, according to The Guardian, Samuel L Jackson shed light on how his drug addiction affected his movie career in his early days as an actor. “I had a very good theatre reputation,” said Samuel adding, “Granted, I was a f**king drug addict and I was out of my mind a lot of the time, but I had a good reputation.” The renowned star continued, “I showed up on time, knew my lines, and hit my marks. I just wasn’t making a lot of money, but I was very satisfied artistically. I was doing Pulitzer Prize-winning plays. I was working with people who made me better, who challenged me.”

The Marvel star continued, “So I was doing things the right way, it was just that one thing that was in the way my addiction” adding, “And once that was out of the way, it was – BOOM! The door blew wide open.”

Samuel L Jackson also confessed that it was his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson who helped him fight his drug addiction and was always there during his difficult times. “I’ve always had my wife LaTanya, who’s my harshest critic”, said the actor, further sharing, “She’d say, you’re so intelligent that the first time you read something, you think you understand it intellectually and emotionally, then you find the vocal inflections and the facial expressions – and you can get there with that.”

Samuel continued, “But there’s no blood in it. And I’m like: It’s all f**kin make-believe, what in the hell are you talking about?’ And it wasn’t until I got sober that I knew fully what she meant.”

