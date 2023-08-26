Blake Lively turned 36 on the 25th of August, and her husband, the handsome Ryan Reynolds, shared a beautiful post wishing her where the actress and mother of four looked absolutely stunning. The couple enjoyed an intimate dinner, and her day-to-night fashion is an inspiration for your special date night with your significant other. Keep scrolling to get a peek at the gorgeous birthday girl and all the deets regarding her outfit.

For the unversed, Blake and Ryan started dating one another in 2011, and soon after being together for some time, they tied the knot in 2012. They are the ultimate couple goal, as people simply adore their playful banters online and how they harmlessly pull each other’s legs. A few days ago, Blake took our breath away with her pictures, and she did it again in her birthday snaps; she made sure nobody stole her thunder!

Ryan Reynolds shared a carousel of pictures on his official Instagram handle on the occasion of his wife Blake Lively’s birthday; in the caption, he wrote, “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

Although she and Ryan looked amazing in all of the pics, the star of the show was her in that black lacy dress. The transparent lace ensemble set the mood right for the evening’s celebration, with her hair kept neatly tied up, not making the shoulder portion crowded with sheer foundation and some kohl to define the eyes. Blake opted for a berry-shaded lip colour to go with the black ensemble as she displayed her long and well-toned legs.

Blake Lively’s black strapless bra was vividly visible from over the sheer dress, along with her matching high-waisted hipster bottoms. The post shared another pic of her where she donned an easy breezy white sleeveless mini dress; she chose to go br*less for this casual wear with a layered necklace and bracelet on, melting our hearts as she and Ryan Reynolds embrace each other.

Take a look at the pictures of Blake Lively here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

