Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film that is much-debated amongst Indian audiences. While some find it a cult, others find it a flawed film giving a typical existential crisis to the youth of this nation. Some even blamed the film to be way too classy and different from the Indian mindset as it saw three young men in their 30s celebrating life and friendship in rich foreign locales! It did not connect with the youth. However, now AI has reimagined a ZNMD Hollywood remake already!

An AI artist has reimagined the cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with Hollywood stars. The video had Chris Hemsworth replacing Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Reynolds replacing Farhan Akhtar, Matt Damon replacing Abhay Deol, and Anna Hathaway replacing Katrina Kaif as Laila. Interesting enough?

Well, the netizens did not feel so. The overuse of AI has now killed the interest and excitement of such cross-overs. The netizens dejected this casting on a Reddit thread b/bollywoodmemes. People have alternate casting ideas though, and it seems they were entirely not against the idea of a ZNMD Hollywood remake.

A user wrote, “Zindagi nahi chahiye dobara.” Another one asked, “And where would they go for the Bachelor’s Party?” A suggestion said, “Just replace Bradley Cooper for every Hrithik role.” Another suggestion read, “Ben Affleck as Arjun will be crazy…. His chemistry with Damon is goated!”

Someone argued in the discussion, “I’d say Ryan as Arjun, no other reasons, simply because Ryan in Green Lantern looked a LOT like Hrithik lol.” Pat came another suggestion, “Ryan Gosling as Imran.” A user commented, “Bruh ai getting juiced up!”

Another comment pointed out, “I unironically wouldn’t be surprised if they did remake it in Hollywood as Indian film industry is getting attention. Most probably with different cast as these actors are well above 40s.” A user expressed disappointment and wrote, “This feels like terrible casting.” A Redditor shared, “Arey yeah Hollywood ke Hangover franchise ki sasti copy hai.”

You can watch the video here and catch the entire discussion on this Reddit thread.

