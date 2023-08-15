Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood and happens to be veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter. She never misses an opportunity to make headlines for her public appearances and also never shies away from trolling the trolls on social media who mess with her. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sinha shared her blonde look on Instagram and got massively trolled online. Scroll below to take a look at it!

Sonakshi enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 26 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life on the platform and is allegedly dating actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Now talking about the throwback picture, in 2022, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself donning blonde hair look. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Not a new look… but its a LOOK! Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP!”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

However, Sonakshi Sinha’s blonde look didn’t sit well with netizens on social media, who started trolling the actress in the comments.

A user commented, “Buddi😂😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Mam vakt se phle hi budiya hogi h hame es bat ka bahut afsos h ki m ab movie m maka rol nibhaegi😂😂😂😂”

A third went, “Haryana grande”

A fourth went, “Ye kaise hair Kara liye apne …. Sevai ki tarah 😜”

What are your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha getting trolled online back in the day after sharing her blonde look? Tell us in the space below.

