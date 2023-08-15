When we think of Salman Khan and slapping, the first thing that may come to mind is the ‘Dabangg’ star hitting a reporter or an over-eager fan for crossing their boundaries – right? The actor – who has been entertaining the masses for over three decades now, is as known for his controversial persona as he is for his loving and philanthropy nature.

Salman has landed in trouble several times in his career – owing to things he did or said, but in 2009, while at a party in Delhi, he was slapped by a girl in public for nothing. Known for his temper, the actor surprisingly kept calm even after being provoked by the girl. Read on to know all about this past incident.

As per a Bangalore Mirror report, this alleged incident took place in 2009 at a private party organised by Sanjana Jon. The report stated that the part – that saw Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan, Shibani Kashyap, Vijender Singh and many more in attendance was crashed by a wealthy builder’s daughter. The girl, Monika, allegedly barged into the part and slapped Salman and abused Sushmita, Sohail and others.

Unhappy with what was happening but keeping his temper in check, Salman Khan asked the security guards to show Monika the way out. The publication quoted a leading website saying, “A sloshed Monika accompanied by a male friend first tried to forcefully enter the party venue. She was too loud and completely out of control. Sohail Khan asked the security guards not to let Monika in.”

The report further noted, “Meanwhile, Salman heard the commotion and walked to where Monika was making a fuss. She was misbehaving and started abusing Sushmita Sen. When Salman very politely asked the girl to leave, she suddenly slapped the actor.” This interaction resulted in a crowd gathering when the guards took her away from the event. The Khan brothers then rejoined the celebration.

