Independence Day 2023 has begun on an exciting note for all the Akshay Kumar fans. This morning, the actor took to social media to make share the good news with his fans. The superstar, who was often trolled for his Canadian citizenship, is finally an Indian citizen. Yes, you heard that right! In February this year, the actor revealed that he had applied for a passport change and his citizenship will be changed soon.

The actor is currently in the news for his latest release OMG 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, garnering accolades since Day 1. Scroll down for details.

A while back, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a photo of the new document that shows his as a citizen of India. He captioned the photo, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!” Soon after the video went viral, his fans blasted his haters who often trolled him for his citizenship.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar’s post a fan wrote, “Oh Sir Aap Hindustan Ke Ho Gaye Finally…,” while another said, “Finally Haters ki bolti banddd.”

A third netizen commented, “Haters rona shuru karo,” while fourth one said, “Ab Canada Jane kaise bolenge aapko kuch log.”

“Sir aapne bohot dukh jele hai citizenship ke wajah se , aapko bohot kuch sunna pada bhale hi aapne hamare soldiers aur woman ke liye itna kuch kiya ho , iska mujhe bhi dukh hai aur aapko bhi obviously hota hoga har din…. Lekin aaj aapne unko jawab de diya,” read another comment.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Earlier, during his interview with Aaj Tak, Akshay Kumar had broken his silence on often being trolled for his Canadian citizen ship and said, “I thought that ‘bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘come here’. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhit. My friend said, ‘go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounce status from Canada…”

Team Koimoi sends Akshay Kumar the heartiest congratulations on the same!

