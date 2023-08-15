Sunny Deol has been currently reaping the success of his action-packed Gadar 2, which hit the theatres last week! The actor, at a recent media interaction, spoke about his 2007 film Apne starring Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra alongside the Betaab star, and while talking of doing a sequel of it, Apne 2, he allegedly took an indirect jibe at Katrina. Keep scrolling to know the deets!

For the unversed, Kat was at the beginning of her career, and that film was also directed by Anil Sharma and received a positive response at the box office. It seems the actor-director duo has gotten charged up and is all set to make a sequel for their 2007 family drama as well.

Sunny Deol, while promoting Gadar 2, opened up about doing Apne 2 as well, on his appearance on Viral Bollywood, and his clip about taking an indirect jibe at Katrina Kaif has been shared on Twitter by Mahir Khiladi. He said, “Apne ki kahani hai mere pas hai… dekhte hai aage jake kab shuru karenge aur bohot hi pyari kahani hai iss waqt jo Apne ki humare pas hai wohi family values hai jo the ussi chiz ki extension hai.”

Sunny Deol continued, “Bas abhi meri kuch actresses thi jo Maa ka role karne darr rahi thi, shayad ab karengi,” probably referring to Ameesha Patel playing the role of a mother in Gadar 2. Although he did not take any names since Katrina Kaif was just starting off her career, it is feasible that she was allegedly reluctant to play an onscreen mother back then.

Check out the clip here:

Katrina got #Apne when she wasn’t that big of a star so it would’ve been nice of her to do a cameo in #Apne2 as a thank you for giving her a role back then. pic.twitter.com/wdLs8O7VqE — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) August 14, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is running in the theatres; it was released on August 11th, and the film has already earned 173.58 crores at the box office and is one of the biggest openers of 2023 in Bollywood.

