Ameesha Patel, the gorgeous actress of Bollywood, had made her debut with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan back in 2000. It’s been 23 years in this industry, and the actress has given quite a few hit movies. She’s quite a popular, successful and rich actress who enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation.

However, Ameesha is now waiting with bated breath for her upcoming movie Gadar 2, the sequel to one of her hit movies, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, along with Sunny Deol. But do you know how much net worth she holds? Scroll ahead to read about it.

Ameesha Patel’s Net worth

Apparently, according to CAKnowledge reports, Ameesha Patel has an estimated net worth of $32 million (Rs 2,65,04,00,000, approximately). The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress earns $3 million per year and lives quite a royal life. Being a resident of Mumbai, she has a very beautiful house and even possesses a few properties as well.

Ameesha Patel’s car collection

Ameesha knows how to live life in style, and to maintain that, one must have a few luxurious four-wheelers in their garage. Ameesha being a car enthusiast, has a great collection, including Range Rover, Mercedes, Audi, etc.

Ameesha Patel’s net worth growth over the years

Over the past few years, Ameesha’s net worth has increased rapidly. While in 2018, she had a net worth of $20 million, in 2019, Ameesha Patel had $22 million. It increased to $24 million in 2020, $26 million in 2021 and $29 million in 2022.

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel earns Rs 2,00,000 + monthly. And as per reports, she had taken home Rs 50 lakhs for Gadar 2.

