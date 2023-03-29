Indian audiences have not seen any superhero of its own origin in recent times. While Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish was among the most liked Indian superheroes, there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan would be associated in its future instalments. On the other hand, SRK got immense success with Don, which was released in the same year of the first Krrish movie. However, both the actors once took a dig and talked about a crossover that fans would definitely want to see in recent times!

Krrish and Don movie franchises have been one of the most liked and demanded movies for the audiences. As Bollywood brings the concept of cinematic universes, the audiences would be elated to see a crossover of both films. However, while there have been talks about the third Don movie, the Krrish 4 is also rumoured to be in production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan once tried to copy Hrithik Roshan’s character during an award ceremony, and they both had a funny conversation. A video posted by a fan account of Hrithik Roshan shows SRK hanging from the wire with Krrish’s iconic jacket. SRK struggles in the jacket as he says, ‘Ye to bada difficult hai yaar Hrithik. Ye to mai atak hi gaya”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (Hrithik Roshan.FC) (@hrithikroshanoo7)

As he sees Shah Rukh wearing the Krrish jacket, Hrithik asks, “Does that mean i can borrow your Don jacket?”, to which SRK says, “you can take all my clothes, Hritihik” and adds, “This is not funny yaar” Later they talked about shooting a scene which brought injuries to Hrithik.

Shah Rukh Khan also took a tig by talking about Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie and its success. “When his first flim was released, Kaho na pyaar hai, he very nearly brought me down”, said SRK while lauding the actor’s performance.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to koimoi.com

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Were Almost Killed In A Dreadful Bomb Blast In Sri Lanka While Grooving To ‘Le Ja Le Ja’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News