It is hard to forget scary moments in our lives, especially the near-death ones and Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan once shared this dreadful moment. It was nearly two decades ago when SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and several other stars toured across the world to promote Indian cinema. However, their stint in Columbia did not go well and SRK and PeeCee nearly escaped death.

The Temptation tour was widely praised by the audience across North America, Europe, the UK and several other countries. It aimed at showcasing the glitzy Indian cinema and the actors performed in various cities of the world.

During the Asia leg of the concert, its conduction in Sri Lanka was slammed by Buddhist monks as it coincided with the death anniversary of a popular monk. However, during the show a bomb ripped in the stands when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were performing.

Back in 2004, Priyanka Chopra interacted with Rediff.com and opened up about the incident. She said, “Shah Rukh and I were dancing on stage for the last song of our show, Le ja le ja (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and the mood was very upbeat. Suddenly, I heard a deafening noise. At first, I thought it was a smoke bomb. Then I realised that the noise was too loud to be a smoke bomb.” Moments before the blast, Priyanka had to go backstage to change her outfit, but “before I did, I saw bodies lying on the ground. There was chaos and the police were trying to pacify the crowd. I was still not sure whether it was a real bomb or a smoke bomb. When I went backstage, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity, Celina, Zayed and Saif were talking about the blast.” Soon after the show ended, all the actors left for Colombo airport.

As dreadful as it was, Priyanka Chopra was shaken after the blast. Further in the conversation, the Quantico star revealed, “It is only now that I realise that Shah Rukh and I were only six feet away from where the blast occurred. Had we been nearer, it could have been catastrophic. We had no clue when we reached Colombo that this event could turn into a tragedy.” I have never looked at death so closely in real life. The incident shook me up. It made me sick, and I was in bed the whole day after reaching Mumbai. I pray for those who lost their dear ones in the blast,” she added.

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra’s mother accompanied her to the tour and was supposed to sit in the show’s front row. Instead, she was backstage as Rani Mukerji’s mother did not come.

