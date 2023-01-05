Karan Johar is one celebrity who never shies away from expressing his views on anything. Over the years, we have seen a lot of controversies surrounding his names and he’s often targeted on social media and called the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. In a recent podcast, Karan has made some shocking revelations about his film ‘SOTY’ which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra while appreciating the Telugu film industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan has always been very transparent about his success and failures in life with fans. And there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best directors in the country and has given us films like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘My Name Is Khan’ to name a few.

In a recent Masters’ Union podcast, Karan Johar spoke about how Dharma started with only two people and also recalled Yash Chopra telling him, “A film never fails, a budget does.” Adding to this, Johar said, “Like I told you about Student Of The Year. Like I made a hit film and lost my money. I literally popped a pill every night.”

Karan Johar further added, “I have so much emotion. My heart lies in Hindi cinema. But if you ask me, as a business person, I think Telugu is a far more lucrative industry.”

The filmmaker also answered who’s earning what part money and said, “Unfortunately, a pie of that is with the movie stars. I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar calling the Telugu industry more ‘lucrative’? Tell us in the space below.

