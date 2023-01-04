Pushpa’s Rashmika Mandanna has been grabbing headlines for quite some time. Earlier, reports of the actress being banned from the Kannada film industry had surfaced on the web. It all started when she raised her eyebrows at her response of not watching Kantara. The film, which is directed, acted and produced by Rishab Shetty, took the box office by storm with its stupendous collection sets a new benchmark for South Indian films. Now Kichcha Sudeep has reacted to the criticism the actress faced.

The actress received massive backlash for her reaction to Kantara so much so that the lead actor was even seen taking subtle digs at different events. Now here’s what the Vikrant Rona actor has to say about it.

In his latest interview, Kichcha Sudeep, who earlier locked horns with Ajay Devgn over the official language of India, has slammed Rashmika Mandanna. The Makkhi actor said that an actor can’t always expect garlands coming his way. One has to also be ready for stones.

Kichcha Sudeep told IndiaGlitz Telugu, “It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, there were news channels interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr Rajkumar sir’s time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers.”

“So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly media is there? It’s wrong (to say that) because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes and stones also coming at you,” added the Vikrant Rona actor.

Further adding how a celebrity has to know how to deal with it, Kichcha Sudeep said, “I think we should learn to face it and get stronger. When we know that this is going to happen, I think we will all be more polished in what we talk, how we speak or what we are supposed to say. You want to have an account on Facebook and Twitter and following of 2 or 10 million but you don’t want this negative thing? Really?”

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna had opened up about her fall out with Rishab Shetty and reacted to her being banned from the Kannada industry.

