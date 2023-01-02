It has been wholeheartedly a year of Hombale Films with its massive blockbusters taking over the whole world. With its mega-hits like KGF 2 and Kantara, the production house has cemented its position as one of the most successful film production houses that have delivered back-to-back blockbusters in 2022. Having paved a successful year, the founder took this opportunity to thank the audience for showing their constant love and support while wishing everyone a happy new year.

While taking to his social media, the founder of the production company, Vijay Kiragandur shared a thankful note to the masses with lots of wishes for the coming year.

He jotted down the caption writing, “On behalf of @HombaleFilms, I wish to extend my heartfelt greetings for the new year and appreciate you all for showering unwavering love and support towards us. #HappyNewYear!”

Moreover, as the note says, the production company Hombale Films is also eyeing to bring more compelling content to the audience in the coming year, and for the same, they are planning to invest a massive amount of 3000 Cr. in the coming 5 years for sustainable growth in the entertainment sector.

Hombale Films has truly owned 2022 with just 2 releases. KGF 2 and Kantara have emerged as the two biggest hits of the year that not only ruled over the hearts of the masses but also booked massive success at the domestic and global box office. Ahead of this, Hombale Films is all set to bring yet another blockbuster in 2023 with Salaar.

