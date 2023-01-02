SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ pair is no less than iconic. The duo delivered the biggest blockbuster in the form of Baahubali. The fans are eagerly waiting for their next collaboration together. However, both of them are busy with their own respective work schedules.

Rajamouli and Prabhas never leave a chance when it comes to praising each other and once the Baahubali director compared Prabhas to Bollywood beloved superstar Hrithik Roshan during the Billa Telugu film event that didn’t go well with Hrithik’s fans and they were quick to respond and called out the director for looking down on Bollywood. Scroll down to read the comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old video of Billa Telugu film event, RRR director SS Rajamouli said, “When Dhoom 2 released in Hindi, I felt sad that why Bollywood is getting good quality film and I was sad that why don’t have heroes like Hrithik Roshan. But after watching the songs, posters, and trailers of Billa I want to say that Hrithik is nothing in front of Prabhas. Telugu cinema is producing better films than Bollywood and now we are equal to English Films.” The video has now reached to social media platform Reddit and Rajamouli’s statement has irked Hrithik’s fans.

A user wrote, “Rajamouli is not humble at all. He has a terrible temper and an acid tongue. He also looks down on Bollywood. Ironical, since Bollywood made him known a national face.”

“Did not expect this from him. Disappointing”, another user commented.

Another user was quick to respond and wrote, “Real colours of these so-called humble south personalities. Imagine the outrage if the reverse happened.”

“That’s horrible. Such level of disrespect and hatred for Bollywood stars.”

“Not surprising, he always gives out arrogant vibes,” another comment read.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli recently won the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award and LA Films Critics Awards for RRR. On the other hand, Prabhas will be next seen in Adipurush along with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna In Trouble Again! Gets Trolled For Saying Bollywood Songs Are More Romantic Than South Songs: “She Has Just Exposed Her Idiocy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News